Reasons Behind Syrian Opposition Skipping Astana Talks Not Convincing - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The reasons of the Syrian armed opposition’s refusal to attend the Astana talks on the Syrian reconciliation are not convincing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are currently working with our colleagues from the defense ministry on the latest news, and we assume that the reasons that were mentioned in the media, at least, as those preventing the Syrian armed opposition from taking part in a new round of talks in Astana are not convincing," Lavrov told a press conference.

The minister said he and the Russian Defense Ministry spoke to Turkish officials and opposition leaders.

"We have grounds to believe that there is some misunderstanding," Lavrov said.