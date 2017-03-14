ASTANA (Sputnik) —The Syrian armed opposition made a final decision to not participate in the third round of Astana talks on the Syrian settlement, the delegation’s representative, Osama Abu Zeid, told Sputnik Tuesday.

"After the consultations, we made a final decision against participation. This is our strong position. We will not participate [in the talks]," Abu Zeid said.

Earlier in the day, the Syria talks have officially kicked off in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.