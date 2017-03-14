ASTANA (Sputnik) —The Syrian armed opposition made a final decision to not participate in the third round of Astana talks on the Syrian settlement, the delegation’s representative, Osama Abu Zeid, told Sputnik Tuesday.
"After the consultations, we made a final decision against participation. This is our strong position. We will not participate [in the talks]," Abu Zeid said.
Earlier in the day, the Syria talks have officially kicked off in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete That's not a strong position otherwise they would be there! opposition is being told undoubtedly that not to worry the weak position on the ground will be reversed.
ivanwa88
So obvious through out this conflict that the action on the ground is driven by up coming peace talks.
Opposition has little if anything to demand terms in there favour its not peace they are interested in but splitting up Syria for greed and avarice.
I was astounded the opposition came to last talks and demanded rights to all lands they currently hold of course that was flatly denied as reasonable terms in a peace settlement that benefits Syria and its people.
Since then to now about 50% of lands held by opposition have been liberated in last 3-4 weeks including 95% of Aleppo and of course Palmyra plus much of outer Damascus and Daraa.
Another 3-6 weeks and virtually all of Syria will be liberated, I guess US is telling opposition troops will flood in after Mosul to help them mindless faith as the Iraqi's will certainly to the greater extend be supporting Assad and not the opposition.
Who should be at talks talking peace and the rebuilding of Syria not trying to leverage more support to keep the conflict going although their terse faces tells more about the desperation and failure of their hair brained scheme to plunder Syria.