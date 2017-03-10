Register
02:44 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The Chinese flag is seen in front of a view of the moon at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 13, 2013

    Over 20,000 People Flee Myanmar to China After Violence Erupted

    © AFP 2017/ MARK RALSTON
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9630

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that more than 20,000 people crossed into China from neighboring Myanmar escaping violence between security forces and ethnic rebels.

    Kohima, capital of the northeastern state of Nagaland
    © AFP 2017/ CHANDAN KHANNA
    India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 20,000 people crossed into China from neighboring Myanmar escaping violence between security forces and ethnic rebels, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

    "Military conflict in the northern part of Myanmar over these day has caused heavy casualties. The Chinese side condemns the adverse impact it has inflicted on innocent civilians. So far, over 20,000 Myanmar residents have entered China to flee the fighting. The Chinese side has offered them proper accommodation and assistance in the spirit of humanitarianism, and taken effective measures to keep the border areas stable," the spokesman said at a regular press briefing.

    He added that China is calling for the parties to the decades-long conflict in Myanmar to stop the fighting so as to prevent the situation from getting worse and take effective measures to restore stability in the border areas.

    On Sunday, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebel group attacked the town of Laukkai near the country's eastern border with China, resulting in the deaths of around 30 people.

    The MNDAA was formed in 1989 from the China-backed Communist Party of Burma. The MNDAA, as well as Kachin Independent Army and the Northern Alliance, comprising the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Arakan Army, frequently targets police stations and military outposts.

    Related:

    UN Report Details ‘Campaign of Terror’ Against Rohingya People in Myanmar
    India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar
    S.Korean Ambassador to Myanmar Questioned Regarding Ties With President's Aide
    Legal Adviser of Myanmar Ruling NLD Party Shot Dead at Yangon Airport
    Tags:
    Geng Shuang, Myanmar, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok