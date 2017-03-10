Over 20,000 People Flee Myanmar to China After Violence Erupted

© AFP 2017/ CHANDAN KHANNA India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 20,000 people crossed into China from neighboring Myanmar escaping violence between security forces and ethnic rebels, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

"Military conflict in the northern part of Myanmar over these day has caused heavy casualties. The Chinese side condemns the adverse impact it has inflicted on innocent civilians. So far, over 20,000 Myanmar residents have entered China to flee the fighting. The Chinese side has offered them proper accommodation and assistance in the spirit of humanitarianism, and taken effective measures to keep the border areas stable," the spokesman said at a regular press briefing.

He added that China is calling for the parties to the decades-long conflict in Myanmar to stop the fighting so as to prevent the situation from getting worse and take effective measures to restore stability in the border areas.

On Sunday, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebel group attacked the town of Laukkai near the country's eastern border with China, resulting in the deaths of around 30 people.

The MNDAA was formed in 1989 from the China-backed Communist Party of Burma. The MNDAA, as well as Kachin Independent Army and the Northern Alliance, comprising the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and Arakan Army, frequently targets police stations and military outposts.