Register
17:39 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A group of people wearing masks visit Tiananmen Square in Beijing on December 21, 2016

    Air Pollution Level in China's Major Cities Drops by 31% Since 2013

    © AFP 2017/ WANG ZHAO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4940

    In 74 main cities of China the average concentration of PM2.5 harmful particles for the year amounted to 50 micrograms per cubic meter, which is 30.6 percent less compared with the figures of 2013, according to Chinese Environmental Protection Minister Chen Jining.

    A woman wearing a mask for protection against air pollution walks on a pedestrian overhead bridge in Beijing as the capital of China is shrouded by heavy smog on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China Environmental Ministry Urges 20 Cities to Boost Air Pollution Coordination
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — The average concentration of air-polluting PM2.5 particles in the largest cities of China has decreased by 30.6 percent since 2013, Chinese Environmental Protection Minister Chen Jining said Thursday.

    "In addition, there is such statistics: in 2016, in 74 main cities of China the average concentration of PM2.5 harmful particles for the year amounted to 50 micrograms per cubic meter, which is 30.6 percent less compared with the figures of 2013," Chen said at a press conference.

    According to the standard set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the safe concentration of PM2.5 is 25 micrograms per cubic meter.

    Chen stressed that the number of days with severe pollution registered had also reduced.

    Earlier this month, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the government would undertake a number of measures to combat air pollution in 2017 and would "make skies blue again" cutting the emission of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide by 3 percent and lowering the density of PM2.5. The measures would include reducing coal use and cars emissions, upgrading coal-fired power plants, encouraging the use of clean-energy vehicles and punishing government officials who ignore environmental crimes or air pollution in their designated areas.

    Zifeng Tower (Zifeng Plaza), Nanjing
    © Wikipedia/ Ozonefrance
    China to Construct Breathing Buildings to Fight Air Pollution
    Since February 15, a one-month environmental inspection of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has been taking place, with over 260 inspectors having already examined more than 6,000 government departments and companies. According to Chen, they have found 2,000 pollution-related issues.

    In 2016 the environmental inspectors investigated 33,000 cases of alleged environment-related wrongdoing detaining 720 people and imposing fines totaling 440 million yuans (about $64 million).

    Related:

    China Environmental Ministry Urges 20 Cities to Boost Air Pollution Coordination
    China to Construct Breathing Buildings to Fight Air Pollution
    Over 25% of Chinese Children Exposed to Polluted Indoor Air
    China Plans Strong Measures to Curb Air, Water Pollution in 2016
    Tags:
    air pollution, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok