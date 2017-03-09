Kyrgyz Security Service Detains Terrorist Recruiter Sending Nationals to Syria

BISHKEK (Sputnik) — Kyrgyzstan's security services detained a person, who had been recruiting and sending the country's nationals to fight in the ranks of terrorist groups in Syria, the press service of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security (GKNB) said in a Thursday statement.

"Within the framework of the GKNB's anti-terror measures, aimed neutralizing clandestine terrorist cells… in the territory of Kyrgyzstan's Osh region, an active member of the Jama'at al-Tawhid wal-Jihad international terrorist group, the country's national, M.M., born in 1977, was detained," the statement read.

The statement added that the detained person had recruited and sent Kyrgyzstan's nationals to "the Syrian-Iraqi zone of an armed conflict" to carry out terrorist activities.

According to Kyrgyzstan's law enforcement agencies, more than 500 Kyrgyz nationals are fighting on behalf of terrorist groups in Syria and Iraq.