Register
17:23 GMT +308 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this undated photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese H-6K bomber patrols the islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

    Chinese FM Vows Not to Let Other Countries Disturb South China Sea Calm

    © AP Photo/ Xinhua
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    16410

    Minister Wang Yi said the hard-won stability in the South China Sea should not be disturbed, just as the US deployed an aircraft carrier in the region.

    Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    The Fast Boat to Chinese Sea Dominance: Naval Boost to Project Beijing's Power
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that the dispute over the South China Sea has settled and that Beijing won't let any outside force to disturb the stability of the region.

    "China will never allow hard-won stability in the South China Sea (SCS) to be disturbed or undermined again," Wang said in his annual address, just as the Donald Trump administration deployed an aircraft carrier in the SCS to assert freedom of navigation. "At this moment, if someone should try to make waves and stir trouble, they will have no support and face common opposition of the entire region," he said.

    Last year, China waged a major international campaign to ward off the impact of the international tribunal decision dismissing Beijing's claim over almost all of the SCS in response to a Philippines petition.

    Since then, the situation has changed to Beijing's advantage. The new Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has moved closer to China, agreeing to set the SCS dispute aside for substantial Chinese investment.

    Submarine of the People's Liberation Army Navy's Nanhai Fleet taking part in a marine training session in the South China Sea (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Beijing Doubles Down on South China Sea Defense Buildup
    Wang did point out that under Duterte, the Philippines "has extended a hand of goodwill, so China, of course, will embrace it. China and the Philippines are making up lost time."

    China's recent South China Sea stance is a "temporary success" and other stakeholders, including the US, will not let Beijing have final say in the disputed region, says Jagannath Panda, Research Fellow, at New Delhi-based Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

    "China can play hardball as the US under President Donald Trump is more focused on internal affairs. But all major stakeholders in the dispute and outside powers, such as the US, have significant commercial interests and motive to ensure free navigation in the region. India too, although very elementary, has stakes in free navigation there as declared by our government on different occasions," he told Sputnik.

    While Wang's statement may once again create an impression of growing Chinese assertion, many experts believe a negotiated settlement should be explored.

    Related:

    Chinese Premier: Expand Military Presence in South, East China Seas
    Beijing Plans to Launch Air Tours to Disputed Paracel Islands in South China Sea
    South Korean Businesses Hit by Chinese Backlash Over Missile Defense
    Beijing Doubles Down on South China Sea Defense Buildup
    Tags:
    Wang Yi, South China Sea, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Nuclear Golf
    Nuclear Golf
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok