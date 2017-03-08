Two People Killed as at Least Five Suicide Attackers Target Hospital in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One attacker targeted the main entrance gate, while four others penetrated into the medical facility, the TOLOnews broadcaster said via its Twitter account, citing a doctor from the medical facility who claimed that one of the attackers was wearing "the doctor's uniform."

#Kabul: Doctors say two people were killed and 15 others wounded in attack on Sardar M. Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 8 марта 2017 г.

#KABUL- TOLOnews reporter Wali Arian says gunfire still continues between security forces and attackers in the military hospital. — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 8 марта 2017 г.

The news outlet added that the attackers started clashes with security forces inside the hospital that had already resulted in the deaths of two and the injuries of at least 15 people.

According to the media outlet, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack that started at 9:10 a.m. (04:40 GMT).

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.