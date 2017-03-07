Malaysia Foils Terrorist Attack on Saudi King Salman in Kuala Lumpur

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – He said that four out of seven suspects detained between February 21 and February 26 were from Yemen, one from Indonesia and two more from Malaysia.

“They were planning to attack the Arab royalties during their visit in Kuala Lumpur. Thank God we got them in the nick of time. They didn’t manage to get close,” Abu Bakar told reporters, as quoted by the Malay Mail Online media outlet.

According to Abu Bakar, two Malaysians and an Indonesian had links to Daesh terrorist group and had been plotting a bomb attack. The Yemenis are said to be members of Yemen's rebel groups.

Salman ended his four-day state visit to Malaysia on Wednesday. It was the first country visited by the Saudi King as part of his month-long Asia tour.

