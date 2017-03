MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Three of the four missiles North Korea reportedly launched earlier in the day fell into the Japanese exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan without inflicting damages, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

"As for the launches from North Korea, we are of course seriously concerned. These are the steps that lead to a further increase in tension in the region," Peskov told reporters.

"Moscow traditionally calls on all parties to show restraint and, of course, Russia in this case will conduct an exchange of views with the concerned countries," Peskov added.