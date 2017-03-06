N Korea Missile Launches Highlight Security Threats - EU Foreign Policy Chief

© REUTERS/ KCNA US May Return North Korea to List of State Sponsors for Terrorism

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — North Korea's latest missile launches demonstrate the gravity of security threats, requiring the European Union to play a greater role as a global and regional security provider, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

"This shows once again that security threats that the world is facing are serious and it is required that the European Union is a serious, reliable security provider, obviously in our region with our neighbors, but also in far away places," Mogherini said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

She said the EU foreign and defense ministers planned to discuss at the upcoming council a package of proposals on how to make the EU "more credible, more reliable and stronger also in the field of security and defense."

North Korea reportedly launched four missiles earlier in the day, three of which fell into the Sea of Japan within the Japanese exclusive economic zone and did not inflict damages, according to Tokyo.