10:47 GMT +306 March 2017
    People watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 14, 2017.

    N Korea Missile Launches Highlight Security Threats - EU Foreign Policy Chief

    North Korea's latest missile launches is a big security threat for the EU to be solved, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reacts as he watches a long range rocket launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 7, 2016.
    US May Return North Korea to List of State Sponsors for Terrorism
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — North Korea's latest missile launches demonstrate the gravity of security threats, requiring the European Union to play a greater role as a global and regional security provider, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday.

    "This shows once again that security threats that the world is facing are serious and it is required that the European Union is a serious, reliable security provider, obviously in our region with our neighbors, but also in far away places," Mogherini said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

    She said the EU foreign and defense ministers planned to discuss at the upcoming council a package of proposals on how to make the EU "more credible, more reliable and stronger also in the field of security and defense."

    North Korea reportedly launched four missiles earlier in the day, three of which fell into the Sea of Japan within the Japanese exclusive economic zone and did not inflict damages, according to Tokyo.

    threat, missile launch, EU Foreign Affairs Council, EU, Federica Mogherini, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
