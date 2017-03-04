Russian Embassy Seeking Release of Russian Citizens Detained in Sri Lanka

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, media reports emerged about nine Russians having been detained in Sri Lanka.

"In connection with information spread by the media, we inform that the Embassy is in close contact with the Migration service of Sri Lanka in order to resolve the situation and free the detained," the Russian Embassy in Sri Lanka and to the Maldives said on its official Facebook page.

According to the embassy, "part" of the detained Russians have been charged with violation of rules of stay in the country.

"After the necessary checks by the Sri Lankan authorities, the Embassy will seek the release of all those detained without valid reasons," the embassy stressed.

According to some media reports, three of the Russians own a surfing business and one of the detained has allegedly claimed that the Sri Lankan authorities have presented the Russians with work-related claims.