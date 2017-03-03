ASEAN Countries to Boost Military Cooperation in Region - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) defense ministers and dialogue partners (ADMM-plus) confirmed their commitment to further develop military cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region during a session held on March 2-3 in the Philippines, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"All delegates confirmed the interest of member countries in further increase of cooperation between military departments in the ADMM-plus format for strengthening security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the ministry said in a statement.

The projects of the ASEAN Defense Senior Officials Meeting Working Group for 2017-2020 were considered as well, the Russian ministry added. Russia and Laos presented their plan to carry out joint exercises on demining, the ministry noted, adding that the training is expected to be conducted in 2019 in Russia.

The participants of the session discussed the fourth ADMM-plus session, scheduled for October.