Train in Central Japan Slams Into Car, Kills Driver

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The train crashed into the car on the railway crossing of the JR Tokaido Line, the NHK broadcaster reported. The first carriage of the train derailed due to the collision. The car slammed into the utility pole and exploded. The driver was reported dead at the scene.

Several of the train's passengers were reportedly taken to hospital.

According to the media, the train driver said the car had made in onto the crossing after the barriers had been lowered. He applied the brake, but the train could not stop in time.

The services at the station are said to be temporarily halted.