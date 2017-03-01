Airstrike Eliminates 20 Taliban Militants in Southern Afghan Helmand Province

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)It is yet unknown whether the airstrikes were conducted by the Afghan military forces or by the US forces deployed in the area, according to the Khaama Press.

Afghanistan had been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against the Islamist terror organization Taliban seeking to establish a strict Sharia law in the country. The turmoil resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as the Afghanistan-based US forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

