15:30 GMT +301 March 2017
    An image showing passengers boarding the Hyperloop transportation system.

    Hyperloop One Wows Delhi With Speed & 'Make in India' Component

    © Photo: Hyperloop Technologies
    Asia & Pacific
    0 9220

    Densely-populated India is looking for an option to modernize its low speed transportation for its growing workforce.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Bullet Train can wait, it seems. India has evinced keen interest in US-based Hyperloop One's super-fast transportation solution with India's Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu terming the Hyperloop technology "very exciting". Hyperloop uses magnetic levitation in low-pressure tubes to transport people and goods at speeds close to 1000 kmph. A thousand!

    Hyperloop
    © Photo: Facebook/Hyperloop Transportation Technologies
    India May Become First Country to Try Out Superfast Hyperloop Transportation
    Hyperloop Technologies Inc, a Los Angeles-based company, has said that by end 2017, it will decide the feasibility to run the vehicle in India and hopes to roll out its first track by 2021. "We're looking to co-develop the technology in India with a partner. The pods would be manufactured in India, once this becomes operational," said Shervin Pishevar, Executive chairman and co-founder of Hyperloop One.

    The proposal is for Hyperloop One to partially build and operate the system between metro cities like Delhi to Mumbai and Mumbai to Chennai.

    ​"We are keenly watching new developments which can be implemented here, and want to build technologies in India, rather than importing them. I would like to congratulate Hyperloop One on this initiative, as it is very interesting to see that they can make long distance travel possible in very little time. We will be keenly monitoring their progress going forward," Prabhu said.

    ​The Indian government has planned to spend $59 billion to transform its transportation and create jobs for the 1.3 million workforce that enters the economy every year.

    "India needs technology to disrupt transportation which can provide solutions to move a large number of people in these urban centres. We are willing to facilitate such a catalyst and are happy to work in partnership with Hyperloop One to leapfrog the country. The future for Hyperloop One belongs in India," Amitabh Kant, CEO of government's policy making body NITI Aayog said.

    ​The Hyperloop concept is based on an idea by US billionaire Elon Musk, which was first proposed in 2013. The technology is under development and would use magnetic levitation in low-pressure tubes to transport people and goods at speeds close to 1000 kmph. Hyperloop One had demonstrated propulsion motor in May 2016 and it claims that world's first full-system test would be run in 2017 in Nevada.

    As for the bullet train, India is expected to start ground work of the first project with Japanese participation next year.

