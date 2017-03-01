Register
10:57 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    South Korean activists hold placards during a rally against a plan on deployment of the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), outside the Defence Ministry in Seoul on July 13, 2016. Activists have staged a series of rallies voicing their opposition to the missile defense system's deployment in their region.

    China, Russia Urge South Korea, US Not to Deploy THAAD Anti-Missile System

    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6410

    China and Russia called on the United States and South Korea to halt the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system on the Korean territory, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.
    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    THAAD Deployment: Why Seoul Risks Ruining Relations With Beijing
    BEIJING (Sputnik) On Tuesday, China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Kong Xuanyou and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

    "Both sides reaffirmed their grave concern and strong objection to the fact that the United States and South Korea continue deployment of US THAAD anti-missile system. Both sides call on the United States and South Korea to respect China's and Russia's reasonable and fair concerns over security, not to harm the interests of China and Russia as well as the strategic balance in the region, to stop the process of THAAD installation," the ministry said.

    According to the statement, Beijing and Moscow will continue coordination regarding the issue.

    Both Russia and China noted the complexity of the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and urged Seoul and Pyongyang not to take actions that could lead to the escalation, according to the ministry.

    On Tuesday, media reported that the South Korean Defense Ministry had signed an agreement with the Lotte Group for a plot of land that would be used for the installation of the THAAD system.

    Seoul and Washington agreed to deploy the THAAD system, designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage, in July 2016, amid growing tensions in South Korea's Seongju County spurred by North Korea's ballistic and nuclear tests. The move has been criticized by neighboring China and Russia as inappropriate, possibly disproportionate and affecting other countries' interests.

    South Korea and the United States reportedly aim to complete the joint project by the end of this year, but it could be done as early as May.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    THAAD to Serve as S Korean Self-Defense Against Pyongyang's Threats
    Lotte Group Approves Land Swap for THAAD Installation - Defense Ministry
    China Blocks Access to S.Korean Streaming Services as Part of Anti-THAAD Policy
    US May Deploy THAAD System in South Korea in June
    Tags:
    Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Igor Morgulov, Kong Xuanyou, South Korea, China, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok