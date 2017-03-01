Australia to Briefly Recall All Envoys to Draft New Foreign Policy Strategy

"At a time of significant global uncertainty, it is vital that Australia harness the experience and intellect of our most senior diplomats," Bishop told the Sydney Morning Herald.
She said the meeting would help to strengthen the nation’s influence and standing in the world. The government last published a roadmap for conducting its foreign, trade and development policies on the global arena in 2003.
The recall will cost Australia an estimated $1.1 million in flights and accommodation and $70,000 in venues, the newspaper said, adding the money will come from the existing budget.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete So, in other words, this woman pretending to be a Foreign Minister believes that good foreign policy should be made on the advice of career diplomats whose own grasp on moral issues is wishy washy at best when it comes to promoting the country that they serve over that of the countries they are stationed in. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another idiot this Bishope is by doing what??? There has already been a outrage in the country as to what these parasites are doing all this glob trotting B/S at our expense!!! I am sure very TRUE Australians will feel that more relieved to know that 1.2 mill will come out of existing budget for two days of dribble. They always speak the same sh-it , particularly Bishope when it wants to make this delusional impression to take Australia seriously. Seriously Bishope, you and Turnball and the rest of you parasites could do well to serve us in another place overseas, its called ANTARCTICA!!!
terryjohnodgers
Bishop is a dangerous woman.
Capt'nSkippy !!!