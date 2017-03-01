Australia to Briefly Recall All Envoys to Draft New Foreign Policy Strategy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The unprecedented two-day gathering in Canberra will bring together 113 ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls-general who will help the government finalize its long-awaited White Paper.

"At a time of significant global uncertainty, it is vital that Australia harness the experience and intellect of our most senior diplomats," Bishop told the Sydney Morning Herald.

She said the meeting would help to strengthen the nation’s influence and standing in the world. The government last published a roadmap for conducting its foreign, trade and development policies on the global arena in 2003.

The recall will cost Australia an estimated $1.1 million in flights and accommodation and $70,000 in venues, the newspaper said, adding the money will come from the existing budget.