Register
06:24 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop

    Australia to Briefly Recall All Envoys to Draft New Foreign Policy Strategy

    © AP Photo/ Tertius Pickard
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    27410

    Heads of all Australian overseas missions will be briefly brought back for a few days next month to contribute to the shaping of the nation’s foreign policy, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Wednesday.

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ David Moir/Pool
    Australia, Indonesia Agree to Fully Restore Military Ties – Prime Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The unprecedented two-day gathering in Canberra will bring together 113 ambassadors, high commissioners and consuls-general who will help the government finalize its long-awaited White Paper.

    "At a time of significant global uncertainty, it is vital that Australia harness the experience and intellect of our most senior diplomats," Bishop told the Sydney Morning Herald.

    She said the meeting would help to strengthen the nation’s influence and standing in the world. The government last published a roadmap for conducting its foreign, trade and development policies on the global arena in 2003.

    The recall will cost Australia an estimated $1.1 million in flights and accommodation and $70,000 in venues, the newspaper said, adding the money will come from the existing budget.

    Related:

    Australia Police Arrest Man in Counterterror Operation - Justice Minister
    What Can Go Wrong? Australia Plans to Control Carp Population Using Herpes Virus
    ‘War Criminal’, ‘Fascist’: Netanyahu’s Australia Visit Draws Protests
    Australia Plane Crash Kills Four Americans - US State Department
    Tags:
    diplomats, foreign policy, recall, envoys, Julie Bishop, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      So, in other words, this woman pretending to be a Foreign Minister believes that good foreign policy should be made on the advice of career diplomats whose own grasp on moral issues is wishy washy at best when it comes to promoting the country that they serve over that of the countries they are stationed in.

      Bishop is a dangerous woman.
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      Another idiot this Bishope is by doing what??? There has already been a outrage in the country as to what these parasites are doing all this glob trotting B/S at our expense!!! I am sure very TRUE Australians will feel that more relieved to know that 1.2 mill will come out of existing budget for two days of dribble. They always speak the same sh-it , particularly Bishope when it wants to make this delusional impression to take Australia seriously. Seriously Bishope, you and Turnball and the rest of you parasites could do well to serve us in another place overseas, its called ANTARCTICA!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok