S Korean Prosecutors Name President Park Bribery Suspect in Corruption Probe

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Special prosecutors have identified South Korean President Park Geun-hye a criminal suspect amid bribery scandal on their last day of the investigation, local media reported Tuesday.

"The probe team, led by Independent Counsel Park Young-soo, suspects that the president colluded with her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil in extorting money from the country's largest conglomerate Samsung Group in return for business favors," spokesman for the special prosecutor Lee Kyu-chul was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

Park will not face charges due to her immunity from criminal indictment while in presidential office.

Lee added that Choi would be indicted of bribery, abuse of power, and concealment of illegal wealth through criminal acts. Samsung officials will also face charges.

Lee stressed that the full investigation results would be announced on March 6.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court had its final hearing and is expected to produce a final verdict upon the validity of the parliament's impeachment of Park before March 13, when Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi steps down. The court is supposed either to approve the impeachment or to re-establish Park’s presidential powers. If the court approves the impeachment, the presidential election is to be held within 60 days after the ruling.

Park's impeachment in December 2016 followed a corruption scandal involving her close associate Choi, who did not hold any official post but is accused of meddling in state affairs.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!