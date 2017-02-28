China Successfully Tests Wing Loong II Drone

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)According to the China Plus media outlet, the drone has a wingspan of 20.5 meters (67.3 feet), a height of 4.1 meters (13.5 feet), and length of 11 meters (36 feet).

The media added that the maximum flying altitude of the aircraft is 9 kilometers (5.6 miles), with flight speeds reaching up to 340 kph (211.3 mph). The drone is able to fly for 20 hours without pause.

Wing Loong II is an upgraded medium-altitude, long-endurance Chinese UAV first presented in September 2015.

