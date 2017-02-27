© Sputnik/ Georgiy Kurolesin EAEU Countries to Start Direct Flights Between Capitals of Member Countries

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Despite some problems in developing integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) , continuation of this process has no alternatives, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [Kazakh President Nursultan] Nazarbayev focused on the issue of developing the EAEU. The processes are difficult but nevertheless the common logic is in favor of the lack of alternatives to continuation and retaining high dynamics of development of these integration processes. However, of course, there are some problems," Peskov said.

The EAEU is a regional political and economic bloc that aims to optimize the flow of goods and services between its members. Its current member states are Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.