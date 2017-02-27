N Korean Ex-Minister Allegedly Detained After Dismissal Over Abuse of Power

© Flickr/ Republic of Korea S Korea Deploys Toxin Detecting Devices to Prevent Chemical Attacks After N Korean Leader's Brother Killed

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Five other senior officials may have been executed recently, Yonhap news agency claimed, citing South Korea's spy agency.

According to the outlet, the representative of the South Korean intelligence agency also alleged that Pyongyang was responsible for the death of Kim Jong Nam, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother. Kim was known to disapprove of North Korea's supreme leader's policies.

Kim Jong Nam was killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight.

A highly toxic gas was sprayed in his face as he was about to board a flight to Macau.