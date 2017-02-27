S Korea Deploys Toxin Detecting Devices to Prevent Possible Chemical Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Yonhap news agency, the new equipment comprised 13 chemical agent detectors, 13 drones, six infrared spectrometers for analyzing liquids and solids, as well as six vehicles for emergency spot inspections.

The measures were taken amid the ongoing investigation of the murder of Kim Jong Nam , the half-brother of the North Korean leader, who was killed by a toxic chemical, called the VX nerve agent.

The equipment is planned to be used during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and other major sports events.

Kim, traveling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. The highly toxic gas was sprayed in his face as he was about to board a flight to Macau. The local police arrested a number of suspects, including an Indonesian woman, who said she had been given about $90 to smear Kim's face with "baby oil" as part of a television prank.