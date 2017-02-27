Register
    S Korea Deploys Toxin Detecting Devices to Prevent Possible Chemical Attacks

    Asia & Pacific
    The South Korean National Institute of Chemical Safety deployed the modern chemical detector devices at seven regional branches of the Environment Ministry and six chemical disaster prevention centers across the country as part of the measures against possible chemical attacks, media reported Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Yonhap news agency, the new equipment comprised 13 chemical agent detectors, 13 drones, six infrared spectrometers for analyzing liquids and solids, as well as six vehicles for emergency spot inspections.

    A South Korean soldier (R) walks past a television screen reporting news of North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test at a railway station in Seoul on August 25, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    S Korean Foreign Minister to Raise Issue of N Korea's Chemical Weapons - Reports
    The measures were taken amid the ongoing investigation of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, who was killed by a toxic chemical, called the VX nerve agent.

    The equipment is planned to be used during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and other major sports events.

    Kim, traveling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. The highly toxic gas was sprayed in his face as he was about to board a flight to Macau. The local police arrested a number of suspects, including an Indonesian woman, who said she had been given about $90 to smear Kim's face with "baby oil" as part of a television prank.

      Guru
      13 chemical agent detectors, 13 drones, six infrared spectrometers
      All of this came to existence since last week murder at Malaysia KLIA airport? Or, someone thought of it in advance?
