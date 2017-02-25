Register
25 February 2017
    View of the Smetana Embankment from the Charles Bridge in Prague. (File)

    Czech Republic Has No Info on 'Specific Threat' to North Korean Leader's Uncle

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Asia & Pacific
    The Czech Interior Ministry has no information regarding any threat to the life of Kim Pyong Il, Pyongyang's ambassador to the Czech Republic and the uncle of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and has not taken any additional measures to enhance security at the embassy, the ministry’s spokeswoman Iveta Martinkova told Sputnik on Saturday.

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) — On Friday, local media reported that the 63-year-old North Korean ambassador could face a threat of assassination in the wake of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of Kim Jong Un.

    "We have not taken any increased security measures around the embassy of North Korea and have no information regarding specific threat to the ambassador," Martinkova said.

    TV screens show pictures of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    South Korea Condemns Use of Chemical Weapon in Kim Jong Nam's Murder
    Kim Pyong Il was appointed Pyongyang's ambassador to the Czech Republic in January 2015. He previously served as the ambassador to Poland for 17 years.

    On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, known to disapprove Kim Jong Un's policies, was killed by two women using a poisonous nerve agent called VX at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

