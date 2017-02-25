Czech Republic Has No Info on 'Specific Threat' to North Korean Leader's Uncle

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — On Friday, local media reported that the 63-year-old North Korean ambassador could face a threat of assassination in the wake of the murder of Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of Kim Jong Un.

"We have not taken any increased security measures around the embassy of North Korea and have no information regarding specific threat to the ambassador," Martinkova said.

Kim Pyong Il was appointed Pyongyang's ambassador to the Czech Republic in January 2015. He previously served as the ambassador to Poland for 17 years.

On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, known to disapprove Kim Jong Un's policies, was killed by two women using a poisonous nerve agent called VX at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.