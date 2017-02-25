© AP Photo/ Dmitry Lovetsky Azerbaijan Ready to Cut Oil Output by Same Percentage as Russia

BAKU (Sputnik) — The Russian Export Center, a state company, has provided financial and nonfinancial assistance to projects worth $460 million in Azerbaijan over two years, it senior executive, Konstantin Yevstukhin, said Saturday.

"As of today, the Center has already supported 18 Russian export projects to Azerbaijan, estimated at $460 million, providing financial assistance to 12 projects and nonfinancial assistance to six projects," Yevstukhin was quoted by the Azeri news agency Trend as saying.

Yevstukhin, the executive director in charge of nonfinancial assistance, said the company was working on another 30 projects worth $85 million. They range from railway transport and radioelectronics to metallurgy, pharmaceutics and agricultural products.

The Russian Export Center is a one-stop-shop for exporters that was set up in 2015. Apart from providing financial and nonfinancial support, it is responsible for interacting with relevant state ministries and agencies.