Malaysia Airport Decontamination Requested After Chemical Attack on Kim Jong Nam

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Malaysian police said earlier the gas used to kill Kim Jong Nam had been identified as "VX nerve agent." The highly toxic gas was sprayed in his face as he was about to board a flight to Macau on February 13.

"We are concerned as well, we are looking into it," Abu Bakar told reporters, as quoted by Channel News Asia. He added there was no reason to avoid the airport.

Four suspects have been arrested in Malaysia, including two women. One of them subsequently developed poisoning symptoms, the police official said.

The VX nerve agent is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations. Malaysian authorities suspect Pyongyang to be behind the attack on the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il, although there has been no direct evidence.