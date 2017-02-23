3 Soldiers, 1 Civilian Killed in Attack on Patrolling Party in Kashmir

The attack took place on the night from Wednesday to Thursday and resulted in the injury of six army personnel including two officers, Kashmir Reader said on Thursday citing police. Three of the soldiers later died from the injuries.
A woman of Mulu area was hit by a stray bullet during the ambush attack and died from her injuries, Kashmir Reader added.
The region of Kashmir has been disputed between India and Pakistan since the partition of British India in 1947. New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of backing terrorism in the area, but Pakistan has denied any role in the insurgency.
