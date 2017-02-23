Police Officials to Obtain DNA Sample From Son of Killed Kim Jong Nam

© AFP 2016/ SAUL LOEB Seoul Accuses Kim Jong-un via Loudspeakers of Plotting Half-Brother's Killing

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Three police officials left for Macau on Wednesday with the DNA sample of Kim Jong Nam that will be analyzed together with the sample that his son had agreed to provide, The Straits Times said on Thursday citing Chinese media reports.

According to the Sin Chew daily cited by the newspaper, Kim Jong Nam’s son Kim Han Sol agreed to provide a DNA sample in an arrangement facilitated by Interpol.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il and older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was killed as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on February 13.

On Sunday, Malaysian authorities confirmed that they were working with Interpol to apprehend alleged accomplices in the murder of Kim Jong Nam. A day later, ambassador of North Korea to Malaysia Kang Chol called for a joint Pyongyang-Kuala Lumpur investigation into the murder of Kim Jong Nam, however, on Wednesday, Malaysian police said Kuala Lumpur opposed a joint investigation and called on Pyongyang to transfer four suspects in Kim's killing.