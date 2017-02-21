India Government Opposes MP's Call to Declare Pakistan a 'Terrorist Nation'

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)Indian government has decided to oppose a move of an Indian parliamentarian to declare Pakistan a “terror state” through a draft law introduced in Upper House in the first week of this month. India’s Ministry of Home Affairs has written a letter to Upper House Secretariat against the Bill as it consider such attempt by a Parliamentarian will imperil relations with neighbor countries.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, member of India’s Upper House, had proposed a draft law which seeks approval from members to declare countries like Pakistan a terrorist state.

“India and other countries in the region have been victims of numerous terror attacks from organizations and individuals based in and with the support of elements in Pakistan. Despite undeniable evidence, incontrovertible evidence and widespread desire of the people of India, we have continued to engage Pakistan diplomatically, culturally and economically in a meaningless engagement. These meaningless dialogues have exposed one fundamental reality that Pakistan state will not do anything unless they are coerced to do so,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

After Uri attack on armed forces camp last year, attempts were made to declare Pakistan a terrorist state. Bangladesh High Commission in India also asked United Nations to consider tough stand against Pakistan. “I believe that the Government and Parliament must act now. It is time that we stopped running to other countries to declare Pakistan a terror State and stood up and did this job ourselves,” Chandrasekhar added.

Meanwhile, India appreciates Pakistan attempt to “proscribed” Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Hafiz Saeed under its Anti-Terrorism Act. “Hafiz Saeed is an international terrorist, the mastermind of Mumbai terrorist attack and responsible for unleashing wave of terrorism against Pakistan’s neighbors through Lashkar-e-Toiba /Jamaat-ud-Daawa and their affiliates. Effective action mandated internationally against him and his terrorist organizations and colleagues is a logical first step in bringing them to justice, and in ridding our region of the twin menaces of terrorism and violent extremism,” Vikas Swarup, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

