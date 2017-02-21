Register
19:25 GMT +321 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian residents photograph India's tallest flag as it is unveiled in Faridabad on the outskirts of New Delhi on March 3, 2015

    India- EU Trade Ties Face Rough Weather

    © AFP 2016/ MONEY SHARMA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 88 0 0

    Meanwhile, the EU-India free trade agreement remains hanging fire amid a global business milieu dominated by rising protectionism in the US and Brexit.

    Pills packed at a blister machine. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pyatakov
    EU-India Trade Talks Jeopardizing Access to Cheap Medicines Around World
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is not keen to extend its 31 March deadline to unilaterally terminate all existing investment treaties with partner countries even though the European Union is pressing to start negotiations for a stand-alone bilateral investment treaty (BIT).

    The development comes despite the fact that negotiations for the comprehensive bilateral trade and investment agreement (CBTIA) remain in limbo. The EU wants to extend the deadline for existing investment treaties by six months.

    The EU is pressing for a BIT since European trade commissioner Cecilia Malmström met India's commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos last month. Malmström proposed that the EU and India first negotiate a BIT before they restart talks for the free trade agreement (FTA).

    Indian position is different with New Delhi wanting to include a version of BTIA that includes a chapter on investment and leave aside contentious issues for the time being, which EU hasn't agreed to, say sources in the Commerce Ministry.

    India may not have a bilateral investment treaty with a large number of countries, including those in the EU, on 1 April 2017.

    It would unilaterally terminate all such existing treaties on 31 March, having given an year's time to countries to renegotiate the treaties based on the model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) passed by the Indian cabinet.

    India brought out a new model BIT in December 2015, intending to replace its existing Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPAs) and future investment treaties. The development was fueled the country was dragged into international arbitration by foreign investors who sued for discrimination. Many of them cited commitments made by India to other countries in bilateral treaties.

    People's Bank of China (PBOC) in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Gao Xueyu, File
    Decline of the West: China, India to Replace US, EU on World Arena by 2050
    The model BIT approved by the cabinet excludes matters relating to taxation. Controversial clauses such as most favored nation (MFN) have been dropped while the scope of national treatment, and fair and equitable treatment clauses have been considerably narrowed down.

    In the recent months, many multinationals companies including Vodafone Group and Sistema have dragged India to international arbitration, citing treaty violations over retrospective taxation.

    In the case of White Industries versus the government of India, for instance, the Australian investor cited a favorable substantive MFN provision in the India-Kuwait BIT that it said was absent in the India-Australia BIT. The Australian company, which argued for including the provision in the India-Australia BIT, won the case in 2012.

    India has served termination notices to as many as 57 countries, including European nations, with whom the initial term of the treaty has either expired or will expire soon.

    A member of the European Parliament and part of the European parliamentarians currently visiting India, told reporters tat the EU has said it would be very helpful if India could extend the existing BIPAs for six months to enable new mechanisms to be put in place.

    "The EU has consistently wanted to have an ambitious agreement whereas I think on the Indian side, there's more of an aim towards picking and choosing. I think we need to work hard if we agree to a FTA; it would do enormous good to both sides," Geoffrey Van Orden said.

    India's decision to scrap the BITs will not have any immediate effect, because all existing investments would continue to be protected for anything between 10-15 years. New investments however, might be affected.

    Related:

    EU-India Trade Talks Jeopardizing Access to Cheap Medicines Around World
    Decline of the West: China, India to Replace US, EU on World Arena by 2050
    India-China Trade Ties at Risk if Strategic Tensions Continue
    India Reorients Strategy to Counter China in Asia Pacific Trade Pact
    Tags:
    European Union, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Big Bad Woolf
    Big Bad Wolf
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok