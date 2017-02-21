Register
    An Idian Naval Mobile Missile Battery P21/22 Surface to Surface Garpun Radar Missile is displayed during the opening ceremony the Indian Naval Station (INS) Sardar Patel in Porbander some 400 kms from Ahmedabad

    India to Add 42 Radar Stations for Surveillance in Western Coast

    In the backdrop of frequent movement of rival naval ships and increased risk of terrorist attacks from sea, India has expedited the second phase of coastal surveillance scheme.

    View of the Himalayas
    © Photo: Pixabay
    India Plans Himalayan Web of Doppler Radars For Real Time Weather Info to Armed Forces
    New Delhi (Sputnik) Indian government has sanctioned $120.2 million for 42 coastal radar chains, including 4 mobile ones to supplement the existing 46, installed after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

    Defense sources says that Defense Acquisition Council chaired by India's Minister of Defense has approved  the much awaited proposal of Indian Navy on Tuesday whereas it will integrate ships to 38 additional radar  and four mobile radar stations along western coasts close to Pakistan.

    Works have been assigned to government owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which will take cooperation from private industries as well.

    A Coastal Surveillance Network (CSN) comprising a chain of static sensors having radars, day / night cameras and meteorological sensors has been established along the coast. CSN Phase-I comprising 46 radars has already been established.

    Indian government had approved three tier security mechanism comprising Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and State Marine Police post 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai to strengthen coastal security. A total of 1458 landing points have been notified along the coast.

    However, India's top auditor Comptroller and Auditor General had raised serious concerns regarding the lapses which they highlighted in implementation of coastal security scheme last year. Their Report said that there was serious underutilization of patrol boats and delays in the creation of shore-based infrastructure along with India’s approximately 7500 Kilometer long coastline.

