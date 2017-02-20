India’s Only Active Volcano Erupts Again From Dead

The volcano was revisited in the early hours of 26th January, 2017 again during the second leg of the cruise led by Dr. B.Nagender Nath. The team has witnessed the continuation of spurts of blasts and smoke. Scientists from CSIR-NIO have been surveying the Andaman Basin and they have identified many small submerged volcanoes in a linear chain called a volcanic arc.
The Andaman Basin is an active back-arc spreading basin and is known for its strong seismicity and many submarine volcanoes and hydrothermal activity. The volcanic island is uninhabited and the northern part of the island is, as the name suggests, barren and devoid of vegetation. Private Citizens of India can visit the volcanic island by chartered boats after obtaining permission of the Forest Department in Port Blair.
