ASTANA (Sputnik) — No final document of the Astana-2 talks on Syria was approved at the plenary meeting in Astana, Osama Abu Zeid, a representative of the Syrian armed opposition delegation, said Thursday.

"No," Zeid told reporters when asked whether an agreement was reached by the participants.

The second round of Astana talks was expected to take place on February 15-16, however on Tuesday Syria's state television said that the beginning of the negotiations had been postponed until Thursday, because the delegations of both the Syrian armed opposition and Turkey had not arrived in Astana yet.

The first round of Astana talks on Syrian crisis settlement brought together the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition groups for the first time in the six years of the Syrian war. As a result of the talks, Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire that came into effect on December 30, 2016.