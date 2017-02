© AFP 2016/ RIZWAN TABASSUM At Least 10 Killed in Blast in Pakistan's Lahore

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The explosion took place close to a government van in Hayatabad area near Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) building, according to the Dunya News TV channel.

Rescue teams and police have arrived at the scene, while the injured have been transferred to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, the broadcaster specified.

The incident took place after on Monday, at least 10 people, including police, were killed in a powerful blast at a rally in the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to media reports.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!