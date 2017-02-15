Indian Air Force Su-30MKIs to Get Su-35 Engines After Modernization

–

BENGALURU (Sputnik)Russian Sukhoi Su-30MKI operated by the Indian Air Force after modernization will get the AL-41F turbofan engines designed for 4++ generation aircraft currently being installed on the Su-35 fighters, United Engine Corporation CEO Alexander Artyuhov said Wednesday.

"Speaking of the modernization of the Su-30MKI aircraft in terms of the engine, we have developed the engine AL-41F1C, it is being installed on the Su-35. This engine is exhibited at our stand and can be used for the Su-30MKI," Artyuhov said during press conference at Aero India 2017.

He added that the engine was significantly superior than its predecessors.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI super-maneuverable fighter jet is a version of the Su-30MK developed for India by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of over 200 Russia-designed aircraft built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The 11th edition of the Aero India exhibition will be held until 18 February. The expo is attended by over 750 companies from India and around the world.

