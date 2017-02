© AP Photo/ Kumamoto Prefecture Some 17,000 Chickens Killed in Taiwan Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

BEIJING (Sputnik) — A 60-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were found to have been infected with the virus, the Chinese Xinhua news agency reported.

The news outlet added that both the patients were in critical condition.

In January, China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission called for extra efforts to control and prevent the spread of the avian flu virus amid high season in winter and spring. According to the government agency, more than 20 people have already died from the disease across the Asian country since the beginning of December 2016.