MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The "severe" earthquake hit the coast of the country's North Canterbury region at 9:18 a.m. local time (20:18 GMT on Saturday) at a depth of 9 kilometers, the GeoNet Science reported.

A total of eight aftershocks classified at a "weak" level were detected at the North Canterbury’s coast following the "severe" tremor, the monitoring service added.

We've reviewed this morning's quakes — there was a M5.2 near Culverden & M3.2 near White Island. The M6.3 near Opotiki was a ghost quake. — GeoNet (@geonet) 11 февраля 2017 г.

According to the country's media, there were no reports of damages or major injuries caused by earthquakes.