Register
08:37 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.

    2017 Economic Growth in Kazakhstan Forecast at 2.5%

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 4410

    IMF has increased its forecast of economic growth in Kazakhstan for the current year.

    arrest
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Kazakhstan’s Former Economy Minister Arrested on Suspicion of Bribery
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has increased its forecast of economic growth in Kazakhstan for the current year, up to 2.5 percent from the October figure of 0.6 percent.

    "While growth slowed in 2016, a pickup is expected in 2017," the IMF said in a Wednesday statement, adding that economic growth in Kazakhstan "is projected to reach 2.5 percent in 2017 and non-oil growth should reach 4 percent by 2021."

    According to the IMF, inflation in Kazakhstan is expected to fall within the National Bank (NBK) target of 6-8 percent in 2017.

    NBK reserves increased by $2 billion in 2016, the IMF said. Economic growth in Kazakhstan amounted to 1 percent last year, amid increased oil production.

    Related:

    Kazakhstan Meets OPEC Obligation by Taking 20,000Bpd Off Oil Market
    Kazakhstan Delivers 500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid Cargo to Syria
    Kazakhstan Sentences Seven Terrorists Planning Attacks in Russia
    Tags:
    International Monetary Fund, Kazakhstan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok