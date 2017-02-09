2017 Economic Growth in Kazakhstan Forecast at 2.5%

"While growth slowed in 2016, a pickup is expected in 2017," the IMF said in a Wednesday statement, adding that economic growth in Kazakhstan "is projected to reach 2.5 percent in 2017 and non-oil growth should reach 4 percent by 2021."
According to the IMF, inflation in Kazakhstan is expected to fall within the National Bank (NBK) target of 6-8 percent in 2017.
NBK reserves increased by $2 billion in 2016, the IMF said. Economic growth in Kazakhstan amounted to 1 percent last year, amid increased oil production.
