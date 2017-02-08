Butchers of Humanity: Private Hospitals Steal Uterus of Indian Women

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Incident came to light as thousands of affected women along with Social Organizations staged a day long protest outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Kalaburgi demanding criminal action against hospitals and doctors who performed unwarranted hysterectomies, and compensation to the victims.

It is reported that the racket was busted two years ago and licenses of these hospitals and practicing doctors were cancelled. Despite that these hospitals kept on functioning.

Vinay Sreenivasa, advocate and member of Alternate Law Forum told Times of India, "The hospitals used these women to make a quick buck. It is gross violation of human rights and should be a noncognizable offence under the Indian Penal Code, Karnataka Medical Council Act. The government must book doctors in the four hospitals, and the hospital managements under the Indian Penal Code and close them permanently. It also calls for stricter regulation of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007."

Women who visited the hospitals for treatment of minor ailments like stomach pain were told their uterus was infected and were advised hysterectomies so that medical bill could be inflated.

This is not the first such type of human organ scam in India; last year some doctors of a private hospital in Mumbai were arrested for alleged links with illegal kidney donation racket.

Lack of primary health care facilities in India forces people to visit small and medium private hospitals who are notorious for fleecing their patients. India’s elemental healthcare infrastructure is in a critical condition. Community Health Centers, which are vital for improving the country’s healthcare landscape, face acute shortage of medical professionals.

According to the statistics released by the Health Ministry, the total number of specialist doctors including surgeons, physicians, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists working at Community Health Centers across India is 4186 against the required 22040.