Indian Nobel Laureate’s Nobel Citation Stolen

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The Nobel Prize citation of India's Nobel winner Kailash Satyarthi and other valuables have been stolen from his house in Delhi, said the city police.

Delhi Police said they got a call from the Kailash Satyarthi's staff about the theft today morning. Luckily, the Nobel medal is safe as it has been kept in the Rashtrapati Bhavan after Satyarthi dedicated his award to the nation.

​Currently, Satyarthi is in Bogota, Colombia to attend the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates.

First time 27 Nobel Laureates call to end child labor, slavery, trafficking & violence against children in #nobelpeacesummit Declaration pic.twitter.com/URu9O8MdEF — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) February 5, 2017

It is never too late to learn something new. Making paper cranes with little ones in Bogotá Colombia. @nobelforpeace pic.twitter.com/UpNM8K0dXD — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) February 5, 2017

​Satyarthi shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai. He was honored for his exemplary work in the field of child rights. He is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Child Movement), an organization to end child labour and rescue underage workers.