Register
02:01 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Chinese national flag flutters in the wind in between a high-rise residential and office complex in Beijing, China. (File)

    China Plans to Create More Than 50 Mln Jobs by 2020

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 81 0 0

    Chinese State Council stated that more than 50 million jobs would be created in China by 2020 as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan on employment and entrepreneurship.

    Job seekers stand in front of the reception at a unemployment centre Agentur fuer Arbeit , at the district Kreuzberg in Berlin, Germany
    © AFP 2016/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Granting Market Economy Status to China Would Eliminate Millions of EU Jobs
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 50 million jobs will be created in China by 2020 as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) on employment and entrepreneurship, while the urban unemployment level is planned to fall below five percent, Chinese State Council said Monday.

    “According to the plan, more than 50 million jobs will be created by 2020, with reasonable rises in wages and urban registered unemployment rate below 5 percent … The plan calls for a balanced growth of new and traditional sectors to drive employment,” the Council said in statement.

    The Chinese government plans to offer new policies for the industrial business in order to stimulate the recruitment of the work force, according to the statement.

    China's economy has recently been in a turmoil, with growth rates at record lows, an increasingly volatile stock market and the yuan sliding against other currencies.

    Related:

    McCain Warns Trump: US Exit From TPP Puts China in Asia’s Economic Driver Seat
    Crimea Plans to Boost Economic Ties With China, India, Italy Among Other States
    China’s President to Speak at Davos Economic Forum Opening on Jan. 17
    Tags:
    Jobs, Chinese State Council, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok