China Plans to Create More Than 50 Mln Jobs by 2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 50 million jobs will be created in China by 2020 as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020) on employment and entrepreneurship, while the urban unemployment level is planned to fall below five percent, Chinese State Council said Monday.

“According to the plan, more than 50 million jobs will be created by 2020, with reasonable rises in wages and urban registered unemployment rate below 5 percent … The plan calls for a balanced growth of new and traditional sectors to drive employment,” the Council said in statement.

The Chinese government plans to offer new policies for the industrial business in order to stimulate the recruitment of the work force, according to the statement.

China's economy has recently been in a turmoil, with growth rates at record lows, an increasingly volatile stock market and the yuan sliding against other currencies.