Afghan Forces Kill Over 50 Militants in Helmand Province Over Past 24 Hours

All of the militants, including a local commander of a Taliban group, were killed in the Garmsir district, the Khaama Press news agency reported.
According to the media outlet, the operations were carried out with the support of the Afghan National Army and Afghan Air Force.
No details on the possible casualties among Afghan security forces have been made available so far.
Afghan government has spent decades fighting Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country. The crisis in the country prompted the emergence of local cells of other extremist organizations such as Islamic State, which is banned in many countries, including Russia.
