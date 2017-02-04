Register
04:04 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The Johor-Singapore Causeway as viewed from the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore towards Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

    Singapore Sentences Saudi Diplomat to Caning and Jail for Molesting Woman

    © Wikipedia/ Calvin Teo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    123461

    A Saudi Arabian diplomat has been sentenced to four strokes of a cane and more than 26 months in prison for molesting a hotel intern in Singapore.

    Bander Yahya A. Alzahrani, 39, an attache to the Saudi Embassy in Beijing, was vacationing with his wife and three children in 2016. They were staying at the luxury resort on the island of Sentosa in Singapore. He allegedly groped and kissed a 20-year-old woman who was an employee of the resort. 

    Alzahrani, who was convicted of two counts of molestation, is appealing his conviction and sentence, on the grounds that the victim is making false allegations as part of an extortion scheme. He has been released on $20,000 bail.

    There were no witnesses to the crime, but judge Lee Poh Choo dismissed Alzahrani's claims of conspiracy. "The accused preyed on a young, naive victim," the judge said. "He knew and intended his actions."

    Cannabis
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Nigerian Footballer Set to Be Put to Death in Singapore for 2007 Pot Conviction

    Judge Lee also mentioned that the victim broke down crying during her testimony. "[It was] painful to remember everything in so [much] detail… [she] was put through the trauma of recalling and talking about the incident which had been haunting her and she wanted to forget."

    Nevertheless, the judge called her an "unusually convincing witness."

    Alzahrani has been working in the Beijing embassy for 2 years. Prior to that, he was an employee of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "For his culture and a person of his position, this has been deeply, deeply embarrassing," said Alzahrani's attorney, Sashi Nathan, to the Straits Times.

    Teen Blogger in Singapore Gets 6 Weeks in Jail and Fined for Wound Religious Feelings
    © YouTube/Amos Yee
    Singapore Teen Gets 6 Weeks in Jail for ‘Intending to Wound’ God’s Feelings

    Had the crime occurred in Beijing instead of Singapore, Alzahrani may have enjoyed diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution.

    Corporal punishments such as caning are commonly handed down in Singapore for offenses such as drug use, sexual abuse, vandalism, or even overstaying one's visa. Perhaps the most famous case is that of Michael Fay, an American teenager who was subjected to four strokes of the cane for vandalism in 1994. The case became an international incident as the American government tried in vain to commute the boy's sentence.

    Related:

    Eyes in the Sky: Singapore Launches Enormous Military Spy Aerostat
    Indian Official Blames Western Dress for 'Mass Molestation' on New Year's Eve
    China Expresses Discontent to Singapore Over Military Ties With Taiwan
    Latest Bangalore Child Molestation Case, Police Disperse Angry Protestors
    Singapore Reinforces Security After String of Explosions in Thailand
    Tags:
    sexual assault, prison sentence, Corporal Punishment, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok