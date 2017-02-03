Indian Police Unearths $550 Million ‘Pay Per Click’ Internet Scam

To avail the offer people were asked to register on the web portal by paying a subscription fee ranging from about US$ 100 to US$ 1000 after which they were sent URLs on their email ids which they had to click. A person was promised a sum of Rs 5 ($ 0.07) per click. The users were also offered incentives for luring other people into joining the business.
Victims reportedly told the police that Mittal and his associates told them that they were being paid by a third party for clicking on the URLs that mainly comprised publicity materials and advertisements. Initial investigations revealed that no third party was involved and it was basically a ponzi scheme wherein the fraudsters were transferring money on the bank account of users in lieu of clicks and likes with the aim of winning their confidence and luring them into investing more money into the business.
"Registered under the name of Ablaze Info Solutions Pvt Ltd in Noida, they used to constantly change the portal's name to evade the laws," said Superintendent of Police (Uttar Pradesh, Special Task Force) Triveni Singh.
Besides freezing the bank accounts of the company, police have seized various documents including the balance sheet of the company, list of directors and other officials and list of investors. Further inquiry into the matter is currently underway.
