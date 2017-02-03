Register
17:37 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Asia & Pacific

    India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar

    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3811

    Indian government is finding it difficult to curb the militant activities and public resentment in strategically important northeastern region.

    Chinese soldier (L) and an Indian soldier stand guard at the Chinese side of the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China.
    © AFP 2016/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India Begins Constructing Movable Bunkers on Border With China
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian Army has been deployed in the north eastern state of Nagaland as civilian administration failed to control over 40,000 emotionally charged tribal angered over policy related to state election. Civil administration has imposed curfew in view of the prevailing tense situation in Kohima till further orders. Thousands of protesters torched several government offices including a 50 year old complex which housed the office of Kohima Municipal Corporation. Protests broke out after two youths were gunned down by state police during protest against 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland.

    Protesters belonging to the state’s 18 tribal communities have demanded the state administration not to implement Central government rule which requires fixed representation of women in local governing bodies. Their contention is that granting 33 per cent reservation for women would infringe on Naga customary laws and tradition as protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India. Despite the protests, the state civilian government decided to conduct state body election on February 1, further inflaming the situation.

    ​Local observers say that Army deployment will further aggravate the situation. The Naga tribes who are a minority in neighboring state of Manipur are also protesting against the state government's decision of creating seven new districts out of the area which the Nagas claim at their ancestral land. They have been protesting at the National Highway since November 2016 leading to an economic blockade of the state. Despite several attempts, the Narendra Modi government at the center has not been able to convince the United Naga Council to lift the economic blockade. The UNC is the umbrella group of Naga social organizations. Manipur goes to polls in early March.

    ​Situation is also worsening in two other north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as several ambushes have been  undertaken by militant groups in recent  past. In last week of January, ULFA (I) faction led by Paresh Barua and CorCom (Coordination Committee) a Manipur-based militants groups killed two soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. These groups are part of northeast militant groups allegedly having their bases in Sagaing division of Northern Myanmar.

    Related:

    India Begins Constructing Movable Bunkers on Border With China
    India Expects China's Respect to Sovereignty Amid Project With Pakistan
    Crimea Plans to Boost Economic Ties With China, India, Italy Among Other States
    Is all Well? Indian PM Plays Down India-China Friction
    Tags:
    border, Indian Army, India, China, Myanmar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok