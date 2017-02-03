India Struggles to Douse Negative Sentiments in Areas Bordering China, Myanmar

© AFP 2016/ DIPTENDU DUTTA India Begins Constructing Movable Bunkers on Border With China

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian Army has been deployed in the north eastern state of Nagaland as civilian administration failed to control over 40,000 emotionally charged tribal angered over policy related to state election. Civil administration has imposed curfew in view of the prevailing tense situation in Kohima till further orders. Thousands of protesters torched several government offices including a 50 year old complex which housed the office of Kohima Municipal Corporation. Protests broke out after two youths were gunned down by state police during protest against 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland.

Protesters belonging to the state’s 18 tribal communities have demanded the state administration not to implement Central government rule which requires fixed representation of women in local governing bodies. Their contention is that granting 33 per cent reservation for women would infringe on Naga customary laws and tradition as protected under Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India. Despite the protests, the state civilian government decided to conduct state body election on February 1, further inflaming the situation.

Imphal blockaded, Kohima on fire, ambushes in Arunachal & Assam: warnings of trouble in NE. While BJP/RSS focus on grabbing political power — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) 3 февраля 2017 г.

This Nagaland issue better not turn into another manipur-like situation. We're already under-develop enough. — chin munsong (@ungentlemann) 3 февраля 2017 г.

​Local observers say that Army deployment will further aggravate the situation. The Naga tribes who are a minority in neighboring state of Manipur are also protesting against the state government's decision of creating seven new districts out of the area which the Nagas claim at their ancestral land. They have been protesting at the National Highway since November 2016 leading to an economic blockade of the state. Despite several attempts, the Narendra Modi government at the center has not been able to convince the United Naga Council to lift the economic blockade. The UNC is the umbrella group of Naga social organizations. Manipur goes to polls in early March.

This Nagaland issue better not turn into another manipur-like situation. We're already under-develop enough. — chin munsong (@ungentlemann) 3 февраля 2017 г.

​Situation is also worsening in two other north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as several ambushes have been undertaken by militant groups in recent past. In last week of January, ULFA (I) faction led by Paresh Barua and CorCom (Coordination Committee) a Manipur-based militants groups killed two soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. These groups are part of northeast militant groups allegedly having their bases in Sagaing division of Northern Myanmar.