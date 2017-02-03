Hundreds Gather in Australia's Melboune for Anti-Trump Rally

© REUTERS/ Rebecca Cook UN Experts Condemn Trump Travel Ban as Violating US Obligations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A few hundred protesters congregated around the State Library to listen to several speakers, including Richard Di Natale, the leader of the Australian Greens, according to The Guardian Australia newspaper.

"Now’s the time to make it very clear to all those people who are the target of Donald Trump’s vile attack that we stand with them, because I think many of those people feel abandoned right now. They feel ignored," Di Natale told the news outlet.

In Melbourne, Australia, protesters take part in the Melbourne rally against the Trump Inauguration on January 21, 2017 pic.twitter.com/1nwz18kgyY — Seref Sezgin (@SEREF737) 23 января 2017 г.

​Many of the protesters' slogans referred to the entry ban recently introduced by the US administration, which blocks refugees from coming in the United States for 120 days; indefinitely suspends the entry of Syrian refugees; and restricts immigration from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days.

The environmentalists around the world are also concerned with the direction of the US policy on climate change, as Trump often expressed skepticism toward global warming alerts during his presidential campaign.

Trump's nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Scott Pruitt, said at his confirmation hearing in January that the climate change was real but the degree of the change needed to be further examined. Pruitt expressed criticism of EPA regulations on the quality of air and water, introduced under the former administration.