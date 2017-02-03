Kim Jong-un Dismisses State Security Minister for Power Abuse - S Korean Gov't

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un fired Minister of State Security Kim Won-hong for alleged abuse of the authority, corruption and human rights violations, the South Korean government said Friday.

"North Korea [leader] dismissed Kim, his key aide who implemented his reign of terror," South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The former head of North Korean intelligence agency was dismissed and demoted from general to major general in the middle of January after a probe into his activities, according to the news outlet.

A number of officials were reportedly executed as a result of the investigation.

Kim, 72, became the head of the Ministry of State Security, which reports directly to the Supreme Leader, in 2012.