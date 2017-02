© Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov Azerbaijan Wants to Tackle Terrorism with Russia and Iran's Help

BAKU (Sputnik) — The Security Service said the four suspected militants put up an armed resistance, noting that they "were planning attacks in the country."

"The [four] citizens of the republic have been eliminated in the course of a January 31 raid in Azerbaijan to detain those suspected of particularly serious crimes," the service's press office said

It provided the four suspects' last names alongside their noms de guerre and added that one of them, F. Sadykhov nicknamed "Abdulkhalid," has been detained.