Bangladeshi Police Arrest Four Suspects in Dhaka Cafe Attack

Bangladeshi Police Detain Suspected Dhaka Cafe Attack Organizer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The arrested are the leaders of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) jihadist group , the Daily Star newspaper reported.

The alleged perpetrators of the attack were arrested as a result of a raid at a house in Dhaka’s Jatrabari area, where firearms and explosives were detected, according to the newspaper.

In January, another suspected organizer of the attack and one of the JBM leaders was detained by Bangladeshi police.

​On July 1, 2016, Islamist militants took hostages inside a cafe located in Dhaka's diplomatic quarter. A total of 22 people had been killed by the hostage takers before the Bangladeshi security forces began their operation to free the people.

​JBM is a Bangladesh-based radical Islamist group, which also operates in the north-east of India. It was organized in 1998 by Shaikh Abdur Rahman. On August 17, 2005, JBM exploded about 500 bombs at nearly 300 locations across Bangladesh within a campaign to establish a Sharia law. In 2005, the group was officially banned, six of its leaders, including Rahman were arrested.