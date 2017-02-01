Register
    South Kurils

    Japan's Abe Calls Cooperation With Russia on Kurils a Step Toward Peace Treaty

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Krivosheyev
    Asia & Pacific
    215810

    Joint economic activity on the Southern Kuril Islands will boost signing of a peace treaty between Russia and Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the parliament on Wednesday.

    December 16, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, during a joint Russia-Japan business forum in Tokyo.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Putin's Visit to Japan No Signal of Russian Policy Change in Asia - Lavrov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two states agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed islands following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan last December. The stated aim of the agreement was to create favorable conditions for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.

    "For the first time Russian and Japanese sides will carry out joint economic activity, what will help to better understand one another and raise the level of trust among the local population. It will be a major plus on signing a peace treaty," Abe said.

    Abe noted that the issue of a peace treaty was a "difficult problem that had not been resolved for 70 years".

    The two countries have not signed a peace treaty after World War II, as they disagree on the issue of ownership of the Southern Kuril islands.

