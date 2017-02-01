Japan's Abe Calls Cooperation With Russia on Kurils a Step Toward Peace Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two states agreed to establish joint economic activities on the disputed islands following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan last December. The stated aim of the agreement was to create favorable conditions for talks on a peace treaty between the countries.

"For the first time Russian and Japanese sides will carry out joint economic activity, what will help to better understand one another and raise the level of trust among the local population. It will be a major plus on signing a peace treaty," Abe said.

Abe noted that the issue of a peace treaty was a "difficult problem that had not been resolved for 70 years".

The two countries have not signed a peace treaty after World War II, as they disagree on the issue of ownership of the Southern Kuril islands.