Japan's Abe Calls Cooperation With Russia on Kurils a Step Toward Peace Treaty

"For the first time Russian and Japanese sides will carry out joint economic activity, what will help to better understand one another and raise the level of trust among the local population. It will be a major plus on signing a peace treaty," Abe said.
Abe noted that the issue of a peace treaty was a "difficult problem that had not been resolved for 70 years".
The two countries have not signed a peace treaty after World War II, as they disagree on the issue of ownership of the Southern Kuril islands.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete if i will report coverage of japan for your information.mass of Commercial broadcasting have blamed trump,in addition to it,they frequently blame putin as well for the reason why russia helps trump in term of election although i do not know "what does your japanese blanch officers have told you?".do you know why they accuse trump and putin?because profit of russia and profit of america do not conflict.and profit of japan and profit of two countries conflict.that is to say,japanese hope cold war between russia and america altough they are hiding their true intention.therefore japan is not true friend of russia.of course,i know you need japanese support.by the way,did you tidily make plan to fire Greece?like i said in japanese sputnik site.
taka2net