New Human Death From H7N9 Bird Flu Registered in Central China - Health Authorities

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to the statement of Liaoning provincial health and family planning commission, the virus was detected in Kangping and Beipiao towns. The condition of the patients was assessed as stable. Currently, the local authorities are working to control and prevent the spread of the virus.

Earlier in January, China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission called for extra efforts to control and prevent the spread of the H7N9 avian flu virus amid high season for bird flu.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. According to the media reports,10 people died from the virus since the beginning of 2017.